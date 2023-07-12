New Suit - Maritime Property Damage

McGuireWoods and Foley Hoag filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of AdvanFort Co., a provider of armed security vessels to protect oil tankers and other ships from piracy. The suit accuses Saudi Ports Authority and Zamil Offshore Services of setting on fire and destroying a specialized maritime vessel which had been under their care at a Jeddah shipyard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00906, AdvanFort Company v. Zamil Offshore Services Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 12, 2023, 5:10 PM

Plaintiffs

AdvanFort Company

Plaintiffs

McGuireWoods

defendants

Saudi Ports Authority

Zamil Offshore Services Company

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property