New Suit - Trade Secrets

Advanced Water Well Technologies sued its former CEO on Wednesday in Texas Western District Court for alleged theft, conversion and threatened misappropriation of trade secrets. The suit, filed by Norton Rose Fulbright, accuses ex-CEO Jonathan Prater of refusing to return property and relinquish access to various corporate accounts following termination of his employment in early November. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01270, Advanced Water Well Technologies, LLC v. Prater.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 24, 2022, 7:49 AM