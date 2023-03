New Suit - Patent

The Gap was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, which asserts a family of patents related to generating and tracking an email campaign, was brought by Daignault Iyer LLP on behalf of Advanced Transactions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00163, Advanced Transactions, LLC v. The Gap, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 2:07 PM