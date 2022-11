Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Saturday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United Healthcare Services Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Lawall & Mitchell on behalf of Advanced Orthopedics & Hand Surgery Institute, an out-of-network provider, accuses United of refusing to pay the plaintiff for providing medical necessary services. The case is 2:22-cv-06764, Advanced Orthopedics & Hand Surgery Institute v. United Healthcare Services, Inc.