Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary AmGuard Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from property damage and business interruption claims following the Feb. 2021 cold front in Texas, was filed by Murr Law on behalf of Advanced Invasive Pain Management of Houston Inc. The case is 3:23-cv-00070, Advanced Invasive Pain Management of Houston, Inc. v. AmGuard Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 12:57 PM