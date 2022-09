New Suit

Sentry Insurance Group was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by attorney John D. Maida on behalf of Advanced Fluid Systems Inc., seeks a declaration that Sentry has a duty to provide employee theft coverage to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03873, Advanced Fluid Systems Inc v. Sentry Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 11:16 AM