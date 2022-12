New Suit - Trade Secrets

Advanced Energy Industries filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Yuri Trachuk on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Davis Graham & Stubbs and O'Melveny & Myers, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information after he was terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03235, Advanced Energy Industries Inc. v. Trachuk.

Colorado

December 16, 2022, 5:15 PM