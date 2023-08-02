New Suit - Insurance

Advanced Corrosion Technologies & Training filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Farella Braun + Martel, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit by Chevron accusing the plaintiff of improper inspection work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03879, Advanced Corrosion Technologies & Training LLC v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 8:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Advanced Corrosion Technologies & Training, LLC

Plaintiffs

Farella Braun + Martel

defendants

Mt. Hawley Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute