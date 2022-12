New Suit - Patent

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts six patents concerning methods for coding and decoding data, was filed by McKool Smith and Fabricant LLP on behalf of Advanced Coding Technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00499, Advanced Coding Technologies LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.