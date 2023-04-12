New Suit

Nine major publications, including Associated Press, CNN and the New York Times, sued the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, filed by Ballard Spahr, seeks copies of government surveillance videos of the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. The case is 1:23-cv-01014, Advance Publications, Inc. et al v. Executive Office For U.S. Attorneys et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 12, 2023, 10:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Advance Publications, Inc.

Cable News Network, Inc.

CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Gannett Co., Inc.

The Associated Press

The E.W. Scripps Company

The New York Times Company

Politico LLC

Pro Publica, Inc.

defendants

Executive Office For U.S. Attorneys

Federal Bureau Of Investigation

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act