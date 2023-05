Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Fire Insurance to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Miller Nash on behalf of Advaiya Solutions, which seeks coverage in connection with a data breach which targeted a client. The case is 2:23-cv-00685, Advaiya Solutions Inc. v. Hartford Fire Insurance Company, Ltd.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Advaiya Solutions Inc.

Plaintiffs

Miller Nash

defendants

Hartford Fire Insurance Company, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Bullivant Houser Bailey

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute