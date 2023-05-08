New Suit - Patent

Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies was sued by ADVA Optical Networking on Monday in Texas Eastern District Court over a patent dispute. The suit, brought by McKool Smith, accuses the defendant of demanding an unreasonably high licensing fee for the use of its optical transport network patents, which are allegedly essential to the plaintiff's products and therefore must be licensed on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms under the policies of the International Telecommunication Union. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00201, ADVA Optical Networking North America Inc. et al. v. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Technology

May 08, 2023, 4:32 PM

ADVA Optical Networking North America, Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking SE

McKool Smith

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims