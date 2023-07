News From Law.com

A nationwide class action filed in a Newark, New Jersey, federal court claims that a Seattle-based adult website operator pays its webcam performers less than minimum wage. The suit says ICF Technology Inc., owner of the domain streamate.com, and Accretive Technology Group, which owns more than 10% of ICF's stock, improperly classify their adult webcam performers as independent contractors.

July 17, 2023, 2:38 PM

