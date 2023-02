News From Law.com

Nearly 70 plaintiffs have so far filed lawsuits under the Adult Survivors Act, according to available records. The 67 plaintiffs statewide have filed 40 lawsuits since the look-back window opened on November 24. Twenty-three of those lawsuits have been filed within New York City courts, per the documents provided by the Office of Court Administration.

New York

February 17, 2023, 4:02 PM