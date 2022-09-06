Adult Film Producer Voluntarily Dismissed Copyright Infringe...

An adult filmmaker based in Delaware has voluntarily dismissed dozens of copyright infringement lawsuits in federal courts throughout New York alleging illegal downloads of its content. The plaintiff, Strike 3 Holdings of Camden, Delaware, dismissed 40 lawsuits throughout New York, including one last week in U.S. District Court, Northern Division, alleging an unnamed Albany resident with a specific IP address from Spectrum infringed on 24 of its works.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
September 06, 2022, 4:39 PM