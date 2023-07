Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against J.M. Smucker and Walmart to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Voorhies Law Firm on behalf of parents who contend that their child died after consuming contaminated peanut butter. The case is 2:23-cv-02514, Aduli et al v. The J.M. Smucker Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 14, 2023, 3:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Cheri Aduli

Farhad Aduli

defendants

Smucker Foodservice, Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Walmart Inc.

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims