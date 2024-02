Who Got The Work

Tomio Narita and Dominic J. Luca of Womble Bond Dickinson have entered appearances for Cavalry Spv I and the Mandarich Law Group in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed Jan. 9 in California Central District Court by Stephen Danz & Associates on behalf of Adrianna Vazquez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee, is 2:24-cv-00192, Adriana Vazquez v. Mandarich Law Group, LLP et al.

California

February 23, 2024, 8:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Adrianna Vazquez

Plaintiffs

Stephen Danz And Associates

defendants

Cavalry Spv I, LLC

Mandarich Law Group, LLP

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws