DLA Piper partner John J. Clarke Jr. has entered an appearance for Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed March 22 in New York Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendant of providing false revenue projections while concealing supply chain backlogs and other issues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino, is 1:24-cv-00406, Adote v. Plug Power Inc. et al.
Automotive
April 19, 2024, 9:59 AM