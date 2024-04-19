Who Got The Work

DLA Piper partner John J. Clarke Jr. has entered an appearance for Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed March 22 in New York Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendant of providing false revenue projections while concealing supply chain backlogs and other issues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino, is 1:24-cv-00406, Adote v. Plug Power Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 19, 2024, 9:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Ete Adote

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Plug Power Inc.

Andrew Marsh

Paul B. Middleton

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws