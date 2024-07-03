Adobe Targeted in Proposed Class Action for Auto-Renewal Sub...

News From Law.com

Software company Adobe was hit with a proposed class action on Monday accusing it of breaking California's Automatic Renewal Law by failing to clearly disclose the terms of its renewal and cancelation policies. The complaint, filed by Gucovschi Rozenshteyn and Bursor & Fisher in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleged that the San Jose software company broke California's Automatic Renewal Law (ARL) by "surreptitiously" enrolling subscribers in annual, billed-monthly auto-renewal schemes when they signed up for its paid membership plans.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2024, 7:22 PM