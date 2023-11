News From Law.com

An Adobe Inc. shareholder represented by Rigrodsky Law and the Grabar Law Office has filed a derivative suit in the District of Delaware, claiming the company's board and officers breached their duty to investors by acting as if a user experience design competitor wasn't a market threat, then making a deal to acquire that competitor for $20 billion.

November 20, 2023, 2:23 PM

