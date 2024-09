News From Law.com

One of the most prominent legal chiefs in tech, Adobe's Dana Rao, is stepping down unexpectedly, saying he wants to prioritize family. "Last spring, as I approached my Adobe anniversary, I looked at the other priorities in my life and decided that they needed more of my attention. And in jobs like this, you have to put everything you have into everything you do," he said in a midday Thursday post on LinkedIn.

Technology

September 05, 2024, 5:04 PM