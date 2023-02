New Suit - Patent

Linkedin, the professional social networking site owned by Microsoft, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, which asserts a single patent related to online advertising, was filed by Warren Rhoades LLP on behalf of Adnexus Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00151, Adnexus Incorporated v. LinkedIn Corporation.