Defense counsel for Donald Trump on Thursday accused Michael Cohen of falsely testifying Tuesday while under direct examination by prosecutors in the former president's Manhattan criminal case. The claim came as Todd Blanche questioned Cohen about his motivations for calling Keith Schiller, the former president's longtime bodyguard, on Oct. 24, 2016.

New York

May 16, 2024, 5:48 PM

