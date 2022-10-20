Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mozley Finlayson & Loggins and Zelle LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Capital Group and other insurers to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Irma was filed by the Morgan Law Group on behalf of Admiral's Port Condominium Association Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-23408, Admiral's Port Condominium Association, Inc. v. Endurance American Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 11:46 AM