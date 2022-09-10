New Suit

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry filed a lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Admiral Insurance Company. The suit seeks a declaratory judgment that Admiral Insurance had and has no duty to defend of indemnify Xenon Inc. in an underlying lawsuit or indemnify Xenon for any judgment or settlement entered in the underlying action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01668, Admiral Insurance Company v. Xenon, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 8:14 AM