New Suit

Musick Peeler & Garrett filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in California Southern District Court on behalf of Admiral Insurance. The suit seeks a declaration that Admiral has no duty to defend or indemnify the Sigma Delta chapter of Phi Gamma Delta in an underlying lawsuit stemming from the death of a San Diego State student after a hazing incident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01196, Admiral Insurance Co. v. Sigma Delta Chapter of the Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta et al.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 6:28 PM