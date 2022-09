New Suit - Consumer

Total Body Nutrition was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Litchfield Cavo on behalf of Admiral Insurance, seeks a declaration that Admiral has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in underlying product liability and false advertising lawsuits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05827, Admiral Insurance Co. v. TBN Labs LLC et al.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 6:25 PM