New Suit

Armstrong Teasdale filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Kansas District Court on behalf of Admiral Insurance Company. The suit, which takes aim at S&M Engineering, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Admiral Insurance in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02347, Admiral Insurance Company v. S&M Engineering, P.A.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 3:54 PM