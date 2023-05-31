New Suit

Admiral Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allied Residences, Cresset Development and other defendants on Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by White & Williams, seeks a declaration that Admiral has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying negligence lawsuit arising from the defendants' operation of an automated parking carousel at a condominium project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11226, Admiral Insurance Co. v. Allied Residences LLC et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 7:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Admiral Insurance Company

White and Williams

defendants

Allied Residences, LLC

Cresset Albany, LLC

Cresset Development, LLC

Cresset Management, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute