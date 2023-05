New Suit - Contract

Watson Farley & Williams filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of oil marine labor provider Administradores Navieros del Golfo S.A. de C.V. The complaint targets GAC Commercial Southeast Inc. for refusing to return over $516,000 in funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04108, Administradores Navieros del Golfo S.A. de C.V. v. Gac Commercial Southeast Inc.

Business Services

May 18, 2023, 5:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Administradores Navieros del Golfo S.A. de C.V.

Plaintiffs

Watson Farley & Williams

defendants

Gac Commercial Southeast Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract