New Suit - Trade Secrets

Admiin Inc. d/b/a Paro Inc., which offers AI-powered finance and accounting solutions, filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Luke Kohan on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Neal Gerber & Eisenberg, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form competitor FirmKey Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04430, Admiin Inc. v. Kohan et al.

AI & Automation

July 10, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Admiin Inc.

Plaintiffs

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg

defendants

FirmKey Solutions LLC

Luke Kohan

nature of claim: 880/