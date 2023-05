News From Law.com

After a decade of quarterbacking Archer Daniels Midland Co. through legal challenges, federal investigations and streamlining its legal operations, general counsel Cameron Findlay plans to step off the field in August. Findlay's retirement, which he announced Wednesday on LinkedIn, will end a 20-year chapter "running full speed" as a general counsel at companies that also included medical device maker Medtronic and insurance giant Aon Corp.

Agriculture

May 10, 2023, 4:11 PM

