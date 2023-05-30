Who Got The Work

Kassia Stephenson, Brian D. Berry, and Ashlee N. Cherry from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in to defend Twitter, which recently changed its name to X Corp., in a pending employment class action. The action, filed April 13 in California Northern District Court by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, contends that the mass layoffs at Twitter that occurred after Elon Musk took control of the company did not comply with the state and federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification acts with respect to a portion of the impacted employees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-01788, Adler v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 30, 2023, 10:32 AM

