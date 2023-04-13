New Suit - Employment Class Action

Twitter, which recently changed its name to X Corp., was hit with an employment class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, contends that the mass layoffs at Twitter that occurred after Elon Musk took control of the company did not comply with the state and federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification acts with respect to a portion of the affected employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01788, Adler v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 13, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Eitan Adler

Plaintiffs

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches