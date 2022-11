New Suit - Consumer

Equifax and other defendants were sued Wednesday in California Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The lawsuit was brought by Golden & Cardona-Loya on behalf of Randi Adler, who claims to be a victim of identity theft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-07193, Adler v. Convergent Outsourcing, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 5:53 PM