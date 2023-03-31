New Suit - Contract

Epik Holdings, Masterbucks and other defendants were sued for fraud and breach of contract on Friday in Washington Western District Court over the purchase and sale of domain names through the virtual reality 'Epikverse' platform. According to the complaint, Epik acted as a third-party escrow agent between purchasers and sellers of domain names; the suit, filed by Perkins Coie on behalf of domain name purchaser Matthew Adkisson, accuses Epik of failing to transfer the domain names and misappropriating the funds for operational costs and other expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00495, Adkisson v. Epik Holdings Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 31, 2023, 7:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Adkisson

Plaintiffs

Perkins Coie

defendants

Brian Royce

Epik Holdings Inc

Epik Inc.

Masterbucks LLC

Robert W. Monster

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct