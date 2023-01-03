New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court against Everest Global Services Inc., a provider of reinsurance and insurance. The suit, which accuses Everest of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a 2022 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of individuals. The class is also represented by Markovits, Stock & DeMarco. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00004, Adkins v. Everest Global Services, Inc.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 12:09 PM