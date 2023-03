Who Got The Work

Michelle D. Baldwin of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote has entered an appearance for the Danville Police Department, Town of Danville and police officer Eddy Arthur in a pending excessive force lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 17 in West Virginia Southern District Court by Kuenzel Law on behalf of Nathaniel Lee Adkins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin, is 2:23-cv-00038, Adkins v. Daniels et al.

Government

March 03, 2023, 7:26 AM