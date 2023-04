Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine on Friday removed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Amazon to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Tewfik Adjout, accuses the defendant of publishing the plaintiff's French translation of Stephen Crane's 'The Red Badge of Courage' without permission. The case is 1:23-cv-10926, Adjout v. Amazon.com.

Internet & Social Media

April 28, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Tewfik Adjout

defendants

Amazon.com

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims