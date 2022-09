Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on Thursday removed a lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy, Comcast, AT&T and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Ernest C. Adimora-Nweke Jr. of the Adimora Law Firm on behalf of himself, accuses the defendants of installing electrical transmission equipment on his property without consent. The case is 4:22-cv-03155, Adimora-Nweke v. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. et al.