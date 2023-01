Who Got The Work

Alexander H. Martin of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 10 in Texas Western District Court by attorney Brett T. Cooke on behalf of Adim8 LLC, asserts two patents related to advertisements on a mobile device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:22-cv-01274, Adim8, LLC v. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.