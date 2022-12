New Suit - Patent

Chipotle Mexican Grill, the popular chain of Mexican-style restaurants, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Saturday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, which asserts two patents related to advertisements on a mobile device, was brought by attorney Brett T. Cooke on behalf of Adim8 LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01274, Adim8, LLC v. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.