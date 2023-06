New Suit - Trademark

Adidas filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit, filed by Stephen M. Gaffigan P.A., targets unidentified online retailers. The case is 0:23-cv-61084, Adidas AG et al v. The Individuals, Business Entities, and Unincorporated Associations Identified On Schedule " A ".

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 07, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Adidas AG

Adidas America, Inc.

Adidas International Marketing B.V.

Plaintiffs

Stpehen M. Gaffigan, P.A.

Stephen M. Gaffigan, P.A.

Stephen M Gaffigan PA

defendants

The Individuals, Business Entities, and Unincorporated Associations Identified On Schedule " A "

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims