New Suit - Trademark

Adidas, the athletic apparel and footwear designer, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Stephen M. Gaffigan PA, accuses unidentified online retailers of selling counterfeit goods. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-62334, Adidas AG et al v. The Individuals, Business Entities, and Unincorporated Associations.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2022, 7:15 AM