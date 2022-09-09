New Suit - Trademark

Adidas, the athletic apparel and footwear designer, and other plaintiffs sued Zfllb.com and Moliydress.com Thursday in Florida Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Stephen M. Gaffigan P.A., accuses the defendants of selling and distributing counterfeits with confusingly similar imitations of the 'adidas' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61684, Adidas AG et al v. The Individual, Business Entity, or Unincorporated Association.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 09, 2022, 10:51 AM