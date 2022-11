New Suit - Contract

AD&H Capital f/k/a Guzza USA filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Skinny and Co. on Monday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Frost Brown Todd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02281, AD&H Capital LLC v. Skinny and Co. Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

November 28, 2022, 6:01 PM