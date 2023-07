New Suit - Trade Secrets

Adelda Health d/b/a Star Refining filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Eric Moskow on Thursday in New York Western District Court. The suit, brought by Bond Schoeneck & King, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form the competing company Great Lakes Dental Supply. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00687, Adelda Health Inc. v. Moskow.

Health Care

July 13, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Adelda Health, Inc. d/b/a Star Refining

Plaintiffs

Bond, Schoeneck & King

defendants

Eric Moskow

nature of claim: 880/