New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was hit with a consumer class action Friday in New York Southern District Court over its Tide brand 2.72 liter detergent products marketed as sufficient for 64 loads of laundry. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the products labeling is misleading due to the '64 loads' amount actually being referenced for the smallest size of laundry loads. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-10025, Adeghe v. The Procter & Gamble Company.