Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson removed a wrongful termination and defamation lawsuit against Uber to Indiana Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed pro se by Kehinde Adegboyega, who alleges that he was falsely accused of sexual harassment after he denied a customer's request to put her wet suitcase on the backseat. The complaint further alleges that another customer filed a false report after the plaintiff refused to make two trips to a gas station and liquor store unless the customer added an additional trip in the Uber app. The case is 1:22-cv-01724, Adegboyega v. Uber Technologies Inc. et al.