Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Polsinelli on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against TEKsystems to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Kaplan Law Firm on behalf of Adedoyin Faith Disu. The case is 1:23-cv-00140, Adedoyin Faith Disu v. TEKsystems, Inc.

Technology

February 10, 2023, 2:15 PM